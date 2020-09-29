‘Balika Vadhu’ director sells vegetables in UP, Anup Soni Reacts

Mumbai: One of the directors of the famous TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’ which was aired on Colors channel, Ram Vriksha Gaur is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, he was about to start work on a Bhojpuri film and then a Hindi film when the coronavirus pandemic set in.

Balika Vadhu director speaks to media

Speaking to the media about the reason behind choosing to start a vegetables business, Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur said, “I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets.”

Talking about his journey to Mumbai, Ram Vriksha said, “I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I worked in the light department and then in the production department of TV serials. I became an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director and unit director for ‘Balika Vadhu’.”

“I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can,” Balika Vadhu director further added.

Anup Soni reacts

Actor Annup Sonii, who played one of the lead characters in Balika Vadhu, has responded to a news about Gaur selling vegetables. He took to his Twitter handles and said that their serial team got to know about it and got in touch with him to help.

It's sad…

Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help…🙏 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 28, 2020

Speaking to News 18, Anup Soni said, “Actually a lot of people did not know because he worked as a second unit director. What I have understood from the Balika Vadhu team is that they are trying to get his account details. He is someone who owns a house in Mumbai, he is a very positive, self-respecting guy. So, the team is talking to him and to get his account details, and the whole Balika Vadhu team has agreed that as soon as we get the account details from him, we will contribute to help him, whatever he needs, in whichever way.”

“Monetary help is only what we can do, if I am actor I can’t guarantee somebody about a direction or an acting job because that is a creative decision. The people whom he has worked with, like producers and directors they are in touch with him. That is what I have checked with them and also offered them that let me know whatever monetary help I can do,” he added.

However, Balika Vadhu is not the only entertainment industry artist who suffered due to lockdown. Many artists and technicians found themselves out of work as shootings were stalled.

