Balladeer Gaddar meets Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Revolutionary poet Balladeer Gaddar today called on Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and discussed about the cases pending against him . He urged Kishan Reddy to get him the appointment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and added that he would explain about the cases filed against him in various states of the country.

Gaddar had earlier the Chief Minister of the State KCR to take initiative in order to withdraw all drinkable cases filed against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaddar said that he had joined the mainstream after coming out of Naxal movement in the year 1990. He recalled that a murder attempt was done on him on April 6,1997 and added that he still has a bullet in his vertebrae. Gaddar said that the presence of the bullet had caused Several health problems to him and added that he has been under the observation of doctors since then. He rued that publicity is being done stating that he has been absconding.