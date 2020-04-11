Ballia’s border with Bihar’s COVID-19 hotspot Siwan sealed

Ballia: The authorities in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sealed the district’s border with Bihar’s Siwan which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot, officials said.
“After a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bihar’s Siwan district, the Siwan-Ballia border has been sealed. A ban has been imposed on road and water transportation in villages bordering Siwan and Chhapra districts of Bihar,” District Magistrate, Ballia, Hari Pratap Shahi said.
Ballia shares a 50-kilometre-long border with Bihar, and touches districts of Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur and Siwan, he said.
Siwan has so far reported 29 COVID-19 cases, accounting for nearly half of the total number of people — 60 — having tested positive for the disease in Bihar, and emerging as a hotspot of the deadly virus.
Shahi said temporary police outposts have been established to ensure that there is no movement or transportation in the bordering areas.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.