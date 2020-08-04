Balochistan extends ‘smart lockdown’ till Aug 17

Quetta, Aug 4 : The government of Pakistan’s Balochistan province has extended the ‘smart lockdown’ enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus till August 17.

A notification from the provincial government on Monday stated that the “threat of the coronavirus still exists and restrictions on social distancing and precautionary measures are required to be put in place for the safety of human lives”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The lockdown expired on July 31.

According to the notification, there will be a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, sit-ins and processions at public places during the ‘smart lockdown’ period.

More than two people will not be allowed to travel in the same car while pillion-riding is also prohibited unless the second person is a female member of the family, a child or an elderly person.

All people will have to wear a face mask or cover their faces with a piece of cloth at public places, the notification stated, adding that all educational institutions will remain closed.

Marriage halls, parks, auditoriums, cinemas, farmhouses and places of entertainment will also remain closed during the lockdown while markets and shops are allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Balochistan has reported 11,774 cases and 136 deaths so far.

The province has not reported any new death for over 10 days.

