Ban on drones in Shillong during PM Modi’s visit on Dec 18

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th December 2022 11:35 pm IST
Punjab police bust drone-based arms smuggling module, prisoner among two held
Representative Image of drone

Shillong: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Meghalaya on December 18, the East Khasi Hills district administration has prohibited the use of drones and other micro-light aircraft within the radius of 2 km of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong.

East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, Isawanda Laloo in a notification prohibiting the use of drones and other micro-light aircrafts said that such activity may cause disturbance, pose a threat to the visiting VVIPs and endangering the lives of the public at large.

Any violation of the order will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC, the notification said.

Also Read
‘What is Modi’s compulsion to stay silent on China?’ asks Congress

Officials in Shillong said that the Prime Minister would preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body for 8 northeastern states including Sikkim.

PM Modi is also likely to attend a programme at IIM Shillong.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight northeastern states are scheduled to attend the NEC programme.

From Meghalaya, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Tripura where he would address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala and inaugurate some projects and also lay foundation stones for a few projects.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button