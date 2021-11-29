Ban Telugu big boss show: BJP MLA Raja Singh to Govt.

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader in the state Assembly T. Raja Singh today demanded the state government to immediately ban Telugu reality show Big boss .

He alleged that a conspiracy was being done create rift between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh people through the show. He urged the chief minister and home minister of the state to focus on the show. He said that the show could not be watched along with family members .

Referring to the Hindi version of the show hosted by Bollywood super star Salman khan, he alleged that the Salman khan show had hurt the religious feelings of the Hindus of the country. He alleged that regional disparities were being highlighted in the name of doing business by the makers of the show. He alleged that the officials of the state had permitted the show by taking bribes .

Meanwhile the supporters of anchor Ravi staged a protest program at Annnapurna studios in Jubilee Hills following the elimination of Ravi from the big boss show. They alleged that the process of elimination was not properly done this week in the show. They alleged that injustice was done to Ravi, who hailed from Telangana state. They said that Ravi was strong contender of the big boss title.