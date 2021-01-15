Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad: Adnan Sami gives befitting reply to twitterati

Mumbai: Indian singer Adnan Sami has recently shared a throwback picture of the legendary trio Lata Mangeshkar, Noor Jehan, and Asha Bhosle.

Sharing the picture on his social media accounts, the Bollywood playback singer wrote, “What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle” with shining heart emoticons.

After the post went viral on social media, one of the Twitterati wrote, “Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice”.

https://twitter.com/ikaveri/status/1349420242657628160

Reaction of Adnan Sami

Reacting over it, Adnan Sami wrote, ” Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad (What does the monkey know of the good taste of ginger). …It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! “.

It may be mentioned that Noor Jehan was one of the earliest and most acclaimed stars of Hindi cinema. However, she later relocated to Pakistan after the partition.

Lata Mangeshkar has often reminisced about her fondness for Jehan in her interviews.

Mangeshkar had a small acting role, with her younger sister Asha Bhosle, alongside Noor Jehan.