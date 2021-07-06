Bandaru Dattatreya transferred as Haryana governor from Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former member of parliament from Secunderabad on Tuesday was transferred and appointed as the governor of Haryana. Dattatreya was appointed as the governor of Himachal Pradesh in September 2019.

Dattatreya replaces Satyadev Narayan Arya as Haryana’s governor, who is now appointed as the governor for Tripura.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday issued orders reshuffling governors of various states and making new appointments on the recommendations of the Narendra Modi government.

Dattatreya played a major role in the BJP as the president of the party in the combined Andhra Pradesh state. He was an MP for three times and also as the Union minister of state for rural development and later for labour department.

Also, another senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member from Visakhapatnam Kambhampati Hari Babu has been appointed as the governor of Mizoram state.

Hari Babu, who represented the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency between 2014 and 2018 as part of an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP from 2014 to 2018.

Among the other changes made in the gubernatorial positions are:

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, governor of Mizoram has been transferred and appointed as governor of Goa; and Ramesh Bais, governor of Tripura has been shifted to Jharkhand.

The newly appointed governors are Thaawarchand Gehlot for Karnataka; Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel for Madhya Pradesh and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for Himachal Pradesh.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” a communique from Rashtrapathi Bhavan said.