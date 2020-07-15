Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to Rs 550cr in April-June

By Qayam Published: 15th July 2020 3:15 pm IST
Banks

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 550 crore during the April-June quarter.

The lender’s bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was Rs 804 crore.

A Bandhan Bank statement said it has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to Rs 750 crore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to Rs 1,584 crore as against Rs 1,356 crore a year ago.

The lender’s deposits grew by 6.18 per cent quarter- on-quarter, the statement added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Business
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close