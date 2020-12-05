Bandi Sanjay & 48 corporators to visit Bhagyalaxmi temple

Hyderabad: After marking a stunning performance in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the BJP President Bandi Sanjay along with the newly elected corporators will be visiting Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday.

After the Friday results, BJP emerged as the second-largest party, dislodging the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from half the seats it had held. While the BJP tally went up from 4 in 2016 to 48, the TRS numbers went down from 99 to 55.

Since GHMC poll fever gripped Hyderabad, the Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting historic Charminar has become a centre of attraction. During the poll campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had visited the temple and offered Pooja.

According to the official sources of the BJP, the party President along with the 44 newly elected coporators will be visiting the Mandir and will offer prayers.