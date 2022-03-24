Bandi Sanjay asks CM KCR to quit if he fails to procure paddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday asked chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to resign if he fails to procure paddy.

The state BJP chief in a statement said, “The chief minister should not meddle with the farmers; the state government should buy the paddy or he must resign.” He further claimed that the chief minister agreed that the state would not sell parboiled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

“The BJP will not tolerate if the Center is blamed for the issue,” he said and warned of a massive protest if the Telangana government fails to procure paddy.