Bandi Sanjay challenges KCR to prove Centre has not given funds to Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday challenged the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS), which has repeatedly accused the central government of being unfair to Telangana in terms of funding.

Sanjay Bandi addressing the gathering at Yellareddy on the 22nd day of the Padyatra today said that he was challenging chief minister KCR to come along with him to meet the Prime Minister.

“I am challenging K. Chandra Shekhar Rao… Let’s go to the Prime Minister together. Prove that the Center has not given anything to Telangana in terms of funds,” Sanjay said. “I would resign my post on the spot. Are you ready to resign as chief minister if it proves to be centrally funded?” questioned Sanjay.

Responding to the ongoing claims of TRS-BJP being one by the congress, Sanjay said that some Congress leaders are exploding, in the language of cricket. “If they have a TRS captain, Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) is vice-captain, and congress leaders are like extra players.

Bandi Sanjay in a public meeting at Yellareddy, on the 22nd day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra which is a padayatra to consolidate support for the BJP in the state, attacked the TRS government to stay relevant in Telangana.

Sanjay also defended Amit Shah whom the TRS accused of coming to Nirmal and inciting religious hatred. “Why din’t you come out for Telangana Liberation Day on September 17?” and said that KCR is the number one traitor to Telangana,” he asked KCR.