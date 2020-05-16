Bandi Sanjay criticise KCR, Jagan over water supply

Hyderabad: The BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday criticised the two Telugu State Chief Minister’s he alleged that they were cheating the people in their respective States and were allegedly indulging in huge corruption activities.

Speaking to media persons over video conference from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay alleged that the two chief ministers had a for secret understanding

Bandi Sanjay alleged that due to the negligence of CM KCR Telangana was getting only 299 TMC of water. As per the agreement Andhra Pradesh is allowed to draw 512 TMC of water but was drawing 150TMC moreDue to non release of funds by KCR Government the actual release of water could not be measured as a result Telangana was losing its share he alleged

Mr Sanjay Bandi said that in January last in AP cabinet meeting , cabinet accepted to increase 44000 cusec water to 80000 cusec water.

BJP State president informed that he wrote Bandi Sanjay wrote a letter to central minister Gajendra Singh regarding the water problem issue between Telangana and Andhra. The central minister responded to the letter And instructed KRMB officials to order an inquiry on the issue. Sanjay Bandi thanked central minister Gajendra Singh on behalf of Telangana people for responding to the letter.

But, why Telangana CM KCR did not object nor approached central or Supreme Court Bandi Sanjay asked.

