Bandi Sanjay demands inquiry into OCP explosion incident

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today demanded the state government to order an inquiry into the massive blasting incident at OCP-1 mine of Singereni Collieries of Ramagundam from Peddapalle district.

The incident claimed the lives four private workers on Tuesday. He demanded the Director General of Coal Safety to inquire into the issue and submit his report to the state government immediately.

He also demanded the state government to pay compensation to the family members of the victims. He alleged that private contractors and officials of the company had become decorative pieces in the company.

Kumar alleged that the officials of the company were not supervising the works allotted to the private contractors. He further alleged that such tragic incidents were taking place as the officials were taking commissions and compromising on the implementation of the rules.

