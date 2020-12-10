Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns attack JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana state unit on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal.

BJP’s Telangana state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that workers of Trinamool Congress have threw stones on BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car and was left severely damaged during their state visit to West Bengal.

“The stoning on the convoy of JP Nadda is a testament to the deteriorating security situation in West Bengal, it has become routine in recent times for the Trinamool Congress, the National Congress and the Communists to carry out such attacks on the BJP,” said Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi further said that in Bengal, BJP activists are being tortured and even killed. The party is not afraid of such undemocratic actions will surely come into power in Bengal, he said.