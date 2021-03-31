Bandi Sanjay likely to campaign for Tirupati LS by-poll with Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the scheduled by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Telangana unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay is likely to participate in party’s campaign in favor of its candidate.

Sanjay, who is now extensively campaigning for Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-poll in Telangana, was reportedly approached by his Andhra counterparts for a rally here in the second week of April.

Meanwhile, with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan joining hands with BJP for the by-poll, it is being said that he would also participate in the rally alongside Sanjay. BJP has fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha in the ensuing election and Janasena offered full support to her and has not named any candidate.

It would be interesting to see Bandi Sanjay speaking in Andhra’s temple town Tirupati, in his firebrand Hindutva skin. He is likely to comment on vandalism of temples in the state, christian identity of the YSRCP chief and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP’s nonchalance in countering these.