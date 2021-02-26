Bandi Sanjay makes scathing attack on Banswada MLA, sons

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday launched scathing attack on Banswada legislator and assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his sons Bhaskar Reddy and Surender Reddy for ruining the constituency.

In a public meeting held at Banswada town of Kamareddy district, Sanjay accused the MLA’s sons of running the constituency like a mafia business. “I am an MP and I couldn’t get police security for a public meeting. Why do MLA’s sons need police convoy?” he questioned.

Sanjay also took digs at the Chief Minister KCR and said that under his directions, police are being instructed to beat up BJP leaders and karyakartas. “Maybe the chief minister should add special budget for lathis and extra prisons because we are not backing down,” he added.

The meeting, held at local weekly market of the town, saw a great turnout. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Former MLAs and BJP leaders T Aruna Taara, Yendala Lakshmi Narayana and Baswa Lakshminarsanna among others were present.

Dharmapuri Aravind remarked that unless the Banswada constituency is free from Pocharam and his family, there won’t be any development. He alleged that the family is running an illegal sand mining business in the area. He recalled the death of a village revenue assistant, Boyini Sailoo who was allegedly killed for obstructing sand mining.

As reported earlier, many leaders from the Congress party have joined BJP. Along with Malyadri Reddy, former MLA and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leader Kuna Srisailam Goud officially took the BJP membership yesterday.