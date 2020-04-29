Bandi Sanjay takes charge as BJP state president

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and senior BJP leader Bandi Sanjay today took formal charge of his post at state party headquarters in the city. He was flanked by the party leaders like former president K. Laxman, former MP G. Vivek, Nizamabad MP D. Arvind, former minister Motkupally Narasimhulu on the occasion. Sanjay performed Pooja before taking the charge of the state party unit.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would work hard to strengthen the party in the state. Commenting on the ongoing lockdown , he said that all sections of state were extending their cooperation to the lockdown and added that it was an evidence to prove the unity of the country . He also said that all states of the country had followed the guidelines issued by the central government to enforce the lockdown and added their party had also extended complete support to the state government in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus .

Sanjay also said that the party workers were at the forefront to serve the people of the state during the lockdown. Targeting state government he alleged that the total number of corona virus positive cases had come down in the state due to the drop in the number of corona virus detection tests and added that the ICMR had not asked any state to reduce the number of tests. Referring to a circular issued by the DME of the state , he asked as to How the DME issued orders to not conduct tests on dead bodies. He alleged that the state government was working for rewards and awards. He asked the state government weather it was working for the containment of the corona virus or for achieving name. He demanded the state government to immediately convene an all party meeting on the issue and take suggestions from the opposition political parties.

He alleged that there were contradictions between the figures related to the corona virus deaths. “ The report of the central government states that 26 people died due to the impact of the virus in the state so far. But the report of the state government puts the figures of the dead people as 25. I don’t understand what was the reason for state government to hide the figures?,” he asked.

