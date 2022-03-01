Bandi Sanjay to begin second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra from April 14

Hyderabad: Addressing a BJP zonal meeting on Monday, Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay announced that he is all set to start the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra from April 14 on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Speaking at the meeting, Sanjay said that the BJP will be holding a grand meeting at Jangaon at the end of March in response to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s statement that, the BJP has no presence in the state.

The state BJP supremo came down heavily on the alleged ‘kidnapping’ of the BJP activists by the police. He said the activist had complained against Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud for tampering with the election affidavit. “Even though they were released, they were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. This is all being done to protect a corrupt minister,” he said. Condemning the incident, he said that the police got directions from the chief ministers’ office.

He also said in coming days the BJP will also start campaigning in every district assembly constituency. “we will expose the misdeeds of current sitting TRS MLAs and we will assess the assets shown in the affidavits submitted by the TRS MLAs to the Election Commission during the last elections and if there are any illegal rise in the assets, the BJP will fight and expose the same in the public domain and we will fight till an enquiry is held on the basis of these rise in assets,” he remarked.

Talking about the growth of BJP in Telangana he said “Afraid of the BJP’s rise, fake surveys are being spread across social media for generating good opinions about TRS. When compared to previous elections, the voting percentage of the BJP drastically increased, which could be reflected in the results of GHMC and the bypolls held at Dubbaka and Huzurabad. Even our vote bank in Hyderabad has gone up by 60 per cent.”

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP National general secretary and state in-charge Tarun Chugh, Joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash, national vice president DK Aruna and others were present at the meeting.