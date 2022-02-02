Bandi Sanjay wants sedition against KCR over Constitution remark

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday called for a sedition case against chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) over the latter’s demand to rewrite the Constitution of India.

Kumar said that the cheif minister’s demand was a mark of disrespect to BR Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution. The state chief of the BJP went on to say that such a demand would create unrest across the country.

Kumar took a jibe at KCR and said that the latter’s remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman were an attempt to cover up the failures of the state government.

The BJP leader urged the people of Telangana to condemn KCR’s inept remarks on the Prime Minister.

In a virtual conference from New Delhi, Kumar said, “TRS government has neglected the health and other sectors with the pandemic showing that it has ‘favoured’ corporate hospitals over basic primary public healthcare. TS CM himself had earlier praised the ‘Gujarat model’ and also the farm laws but has been singing a different tune indicating his “forked tongue attitude”.

He further mentioned that it is “laughable” to know that KCR spoke of the Constitution, after having undermined it so far.

The BJP leader said that KCR’s opinion on the budget were welcomed and he could discuss the same with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am ready to get him Mr. Modi’s appointment even now if he is interested,” said Kumar.

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that India needs to rewrite its Constitution to fulfil people’s expectations and to ensure that the country progresses to its full potential.

(With inputs from IANS)