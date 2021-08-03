Bandi Sanjay’s scheduled padayatra postponed to August 24

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay who was to embark on a 55-day, 750-km long ‘Prajaswamya Telangana Padayatra’ on August 9 has postponed the same to August 24.

The MP took the decision as the parliament is ongoing. Besides, there is a proposed visit of the union tourism minister and Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy to Kodad in Suryapet. This is the first time Reddy is visiting the state after being elevated to the cabinet rank. A huge reception has been arranged by the party, sources said.

Kishan Reddy will also be visiting the Ramappa temple which has been recently accorded the UNESCO Heritage site tag.

Sanjay’s padayatra, now postponed to August 24, is set to begin from Charminar Bhagyalaxmi temple and end at Huzurabad. It is proposed to touch 70 villages and mandals.

While the focus is clearly to capture public attention ahead of the Huzurabad by-polls, Sanjay intends to take on more padayatras across the state in the future for about three months period. K Chandrashekar Rao’s catch phrase – Neellu-Nidhulu-Niyamakalu (Water-Funds-Jobs) will be the prime focus of Sanjay’s yatra.