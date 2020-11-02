Bandi warns Rajamouli against hurting Hindu sentiments in ‘RRR’

Siddipet: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday warned filmmaker SS Rajamouli against hurting the sentiments of Hindus in his upcoming movie ‘RRR’.

“We are opposing the act of keeping a hat on Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR movie. Somebody put a cap on the God of Tribals who is Komaram Bheem. Do the same people have the courage to put vermilion to the photos of Nizam and Owaisi?” Sanjay told a public gathering in Siddipet .

“This movie hurts the feelings of tribal people. We respect them and it is our tradition. We cannot spare someone if the Hindu’s emotions are hurt. We are not against the actors Junior NTR and Ramcharan or any other actors in the movie. Nowadays it has become a trend to hurt the feelings of Hindus. We all should oppose this,” he added.