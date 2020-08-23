‘Bandish Bandits’ debutant Ritwik Bhowmik aspires to ‘work harder’

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd August 2020 1:03 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 23 : Actor Ritwik Bhowmik says the positive reviews he received for his debut performance goads him to work harder.

Ritwik made his debut with a starring role in the recent musical web series “Bandish Bandits”, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and newcomer Shreya Chaudhry.

“To work harder is my aspiration right now, because a lot of people have very kindly said, ‘well done, good work’. That really gives me a sense of humility because I have realised that if people can see it now they would see it for the rest of my life,” Ritwik told IANS.

He realises he now has to give his everything in the projects that come his way. “I got to keep working harder with every project. That’s all I aspire,” he said.

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

