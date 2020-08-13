‘Bandish Bandits’ star Ritwik Bhowmik: This is my dream debut

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Actor Ritwik Bhowmik is happy that he made his acting debut in the digital space and says he could not ask for a better launchpad than the recently-released musical romance web series, Bandish Bandits.

Traditionally, most actors prefer a big screen debut, but Ritwik the web-space has opened up a whole new wave of content creation.

“I remember as a child, I used to listen to this story of a man who had a duck that gave golden eggs and we all know how that story ends. So, I guess no point for any actor to feel that ‘I wish my debut was there or here’. I cannot ask for a better debut than ‘Bandish Bandits’,” the young actor told IANS.

He added: “There is this whole new wave of content creation and consumption through online platforms, so I just couldn’t have asked for anything better. This is my dream debut and I am very happy about it.”

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang.

Source: IANS

