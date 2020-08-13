‘Bandish Bandits’ star Ritwik Bhowmik: This is my dream debut

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 9:28 pm IST
‘Bandish Bandits’ star Ritwik Bhowmik: This is my dream debut

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Actor Ritwik Bhowmik is happy that he made his acting debut in the digital space and says he could not ask for a better launchpad than the recently-released musical romance web series, Bandish Bandits.

Traditionally, most actors prefer a big screen debut, but Ritwik the web-space has opened up a whole new wave of content creation.

“I remember as a child, I used to listen to this story of a man who had a duck that gave golden eggs and we all know how that story ends. So, I guess no point for any actor to feel that ‘I wish my debut was there or here’. I cannot ask for a better debut than ‘Bandish Bandits’,” the young actor told IANS.

He added: “There is this whole new wave of content creation and consumption through online platforms, so I just couldn’t have asked for anything better. This is my dream debut and I am very happy about it.”

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close