Bangalore: 1st yr law student from NLSIU goes missing, FIR filed

Bangalore: A student of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) went missing on June 3 from a train he boarded from Bangalore.

The missing person has been identified as Nayan Anand, a first year enrolled student at the university.

Anand boarded the train on June 2. The student bar association of the university shared the student’s details in a post on Twitter saying, “*Missing Student* Nayan Anand, a first year student, has been missing since 3 June. He boarded Train 22691 at 8PM on the 2nd from Bangalore to Bhopal, but was not there when the train reached Bhopal. He was last seen on the train around 6-7AM on the 3rd. (1/2).”

The association further said that Anand was last seen on the train between 6:00-7:00 AM on June 3. An FIR has been lodged with the Bangalore police.

The student Bar association also tagged the South Central Railway and the Prime Minister’s office to help find the student.