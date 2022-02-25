Hyderabad: Bangalore-based Something Brewing to hold ’coffee meet up’

Hyderabad: Coffee lovers in the city will have something to look forward to this weekend, as Bangalore-based Something Brewing is hosting a ‘coffee meet up’ here on February 27.

‘Somethings Brewing’ is hosting the meet-up for coffee enthusiasts and home brewers with an aim to create awareness among people on coffee, the different coffee brewing techniques, and also to ’unite coffee drinkers’.

Coffee brewing is a process that involves pouring water on grounded coffee beans and then allowing them to brew. There are various methods of brewing coffee.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Vivek Vishwanathan, the content and marketing manager at Somethings Brewing said “We primarily help people in making café like coffee at home and also we want people to share their journey of brewing and drinking coffee has been”.

In recent times Hyderabad has seen a rise in cafes and coffee houses. Places like Roastery at Banjara Hills are a hit with coffee lovers. Banking on the city’s love for coffee, Vivek said, “Because of this rise, we are trying to democratize the knowledge and awareness of coffee,”.

The registration link for the event can be found here- https://insider.in/hyderabad-coffee-meet-up-somethings-brewing-feb27-2022/event