Bangalorean in Hyderabad found afflicted with coronavirus

Hyderabad: One Novel Coronavirus (nCoV19) case has been reported in Hyderabad, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Monday.
Etela Rajender, Health Minister of Telangana State on Monday confirmed that a 24-year-old software engineer has been tested positive for novel Coronavirus (nCoV19).
Health Minister Etela Rajendar reviewed the situation. He then held a press meet today saying that a person who tested positive is a software engineer from Bangalore. He traveled to Dubai for work and earlier worked with people from Hong Kong. Then he made the trip to Hyderabad from Banglore via bus.
The Minister further claimed that the patient is stable and being closely monitored in quarantine at the Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad.
SIASAT NEWS