Bangalorean in Hyderabad found afflicted with coronavirus

A+ A-

Hyderabad: One Novel Coronavirus (nCoV19) case has been reported in Hyderabad, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Monday.

Etela Rajender, Health Minister of Telangana State on Monday confirmed that a 24-year-old software engineer has been tested positive for novel Coronavirus (nCoV19).

Also Read Delhi, Hyderabad report first coronavirus cases

Health Minister Etela Rajendar reviewed the situation. He then held a press meet today saying that a person who tested positive is a software engineer from Bangalore. He traveled to Dubai for work and earlier worked with people from Hong Kong. Then he made the trip to Hyderabad from Banglore via bus.

24-year-old man tested positive for #coronavirus in #Telangana #Hyderabad confirms @Eatala_Rajender

He is a software professional working in Benglauru. He travelled to Dubai for work and must have worked with people from Hong Kong.He travelled to #Hyderabad by bus from #Banglore pic.twitter.com/UK1DBaiKh9 — Mohammed Hussain (@writetohussain) March 2, 2020

The Minister further claimed that the patient is stable and being closely monitored in quarantine at the Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad.

SIASAT NEWS