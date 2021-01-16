Bangkok Airport: Video of man driving car onto runway goes viral

Bangkok: In a video that went viral on social media, a man can be seen driving a car onto runway at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

According to the Indian Express report, soon after noticing the security breach, security vehicles escorted the car off the runway.

Later, the driver of the car who is identified as Prathipat Masakul has been arrested and shifted to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further investigation.

A statement by the Airports of Thailand disclosed that the accused was driving the car in an inebriated condition.

Police also found drugs hidden in the rear bonnet.

