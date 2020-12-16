Bangladesh belongs to people of all faiths who shed blood for it: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 16 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought to reassure every religious community that the country equally belongs to people of all faiths as it has the shared history of sacrificing blood during its Liberation War.

“The people of all religions will be staying in Bangladesh enjoying equal facilities as all of them sacrificed their blood, and even their lives, to liberate the country,” she said in her virtual address at a discussion meeting marking the Great Victory Day organised by her Awami League at its 23 Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

“There has been an effort to create debate over Bangabandhu’s (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) sculpture… Bangladesh is a country of non-communal spirit,” she said, adding that all will have their liberty to perform their religious rituals as the government believes in that spirit.

“Islam teaches us that lesson and the great Prophet Mohammad also taught us that lesson,” she said.

Turning to recent issues, she said: “Everybody has to face any situation with patience and that will be our duty, and our main focus will be on what we can do for the country rather looking who said what.”

Sheikh Hasina urged the Awami League leaders and activists to strengthen the party and spread the ideology of the Father of the Nation among the people.

About the international prize given by UNESCO in the name of the Bangabandhu, she said the organisation announced the award in the name of which was sought to be erased from history. “I think it is a great gift for the Bengali nation in the Mujib Centenary.”

The United Nations has decided to establish “UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize in the field of the Creative Economy” to promote industries that provide youths, women and migrants with sustainable jobs globally.

The UNESCO Executive Board adopted Bangladesh’s proposal for establishing the prize at the 210th virtual session on December 11.

This is the first time that any UN agency has introduced an international prize in the name of Bangabandhu.

The prize worth $50,000 will be given once in every two years. The award, for the first time, will be given during UNESCO’s 41st general meeting in November next year, which has also been declared by the UN as the “International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development”.

The prize will be given for six years and then UNSECO can renew it. A five-member jury board comprised of eminent experts will finalise the persons or institutions to be awarded the prize.

The Prime Minister said the government wants to keep up the pace of the country’s current advancement, and urged all to stay safe and follow the health instructions to avoid the coronavirus infection.

“The government is discharging its duties… it has provided stimulus packages and extended necessary support to people as it was urgently needed to maintain the lives and livelihoods,” she said.

About the Covid-19 vaccine, Hasina said the government has already signed a deal to procure it once it is available.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.