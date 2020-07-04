Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 1,59,679; death toll 1,997

By Neha Published: July 04, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Dhaka, July 4 (IANS) The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose by 3,288 to 1,59,679 on Saturday, while fatalities increased by 29 to 1,997, health officials said.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said, “3,288 new COVID-19 positive cases and 29 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.”

“The number of confirmed infections in the country reached 1,59,679, while fatalities stood at 1,997,” she said.

According to the official, 14,727 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

“The total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 70,721,” Sultana added.

