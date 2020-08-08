Bangladesh govt employees ordered to return to work

Some have already started working at full capacity

By Mansoor Published: 8th August 2020 2:06 pm IST

Dhaka: All Bangladesh government employees have been ordered to return to their offices, ending a window for 75 per cent of staffers to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported.

The Cabinet Division directed the ministries and offices to restore the usual working hours to 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told bdnews24.

Many ministries have verbally informed their officials and employees about the matter. Some have already started working at full capacity, while others are preparing to bring all its employees back to work.

Nevertheless, the attendance restriction will still apply to the elderly and sick employees along with expectant mothers.

As of Saturday, Bangladesh has reported a total of 252,502 coronavirus cases, with 3,333 deaths.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close