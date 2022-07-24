Bangladesh orders Pak High Commission to remove distorted flag

The Ministry's directive on Saturday came after the High Commission uploaded a merged image of Bangladesh and Pakistan flags as the cover photo of their official Facebook page last week.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 24th July 2022 1:52 pm IST
Bangladeshasked the Pakistan to remove the distorted image of the Bangladesh flag from its Facebook.
Bangladeshasked the Pakistan to remove the distorted image of the Bangladesh flag from its Facebook- IANS

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka to remove the distorted image of the Bangladesh flag from its Facebook page.

The Ministry’s directive on Saturday came after the High Commission uploaded a merged image of Pakistan and Bangladesh flags as the cover photo of their official Facebook page last week.

Also Read
Pakistan to sell assets in desperate attempt to prevent default

Since then, the incident drew widespread criticism on the social media platform Facebook.

MS Education Academy

Later, the PHigh Commission closed the comments option of the post.

Groups like the ‘Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha’ and the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee’ strongly condemned and protested against the High Commission for humiliating the Bangladesh flag.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button