Bangladesh records 1,493 new Covid-19 cases

Dhaka, Oct 28 : Bangladesh has reported 1,493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 403,079, health officials said on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,861 after 23 fatalities were registered in 24 hours till 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to government data.

The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,610 patients recovered from Covid-19. It brings the total to 319,733, bdnews24 reported.

A total of 12,357 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.08 per cent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 79.32 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Source: IANS

