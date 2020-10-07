Bangladesh reports 1,520 new Covid cases

Dhaka, Oct 7 : Bangladesh has logged 1,520 new Covid1-9 cases, pushing the tally to 373,151, health officials said on Wednesday.

The death toll jumped to 5,440 following 35 fresh deaths across the country.

The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,798 patients recovered from Covid-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 286,631, bdnews24 reported.

A total of 13,032 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.66 per cent, according to data released by the Health Directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 76.81 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Globally, over 35.83 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.