Bangladesh reports over 1,800 fresh Covid cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 6:28 pm IST
Dhaka, Sep 9 : Bangladesh reported 1,826 new Covid-19 cases and 41 fresh deaths on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 331,078 and toll to 4,593, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 14,755 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 230,804 including 2,995 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.39 per cent and the current recovery rate is 69.71 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

