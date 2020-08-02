Bangladeshi Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha amid COVID-19

Dhaka, Aug 2 : Abiding by the recommended health advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladeshi Muslims with the spirit of sacrifice on Saturday celebrated Eid-al-Adha, one of the two major festivals in the country, but refrained from traditional hugs, embraces and handshakes with each other.

Long lines of Muslims have been seen since Saturday morning in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka for Eid prayers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Muslims also offered special Eid prayers in many other mosques in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, seeking divine blessings, peace and prosperity for humankind.

During prayers, they maintained a distance and greeted each other verbally instead of traditional hugs, embraces and handshakes. After prayers, people sacrificed animals as usual.

The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of the lunar Islamic calendar after holy Hajj.

Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases rose to nearly 240,000 and the total deaths from the virus stood at 3,132 on Saturday.

