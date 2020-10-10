Bangladeshi woman and husband arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested by the anti-human trafficking unit along with Uppal police officials of the Rachakonda Police for human trafficking in Hyderabad. The accused had manged to bring girls from Bangladesh to India for sex work.

The Bangladesh national has been identified as Moyna Aktar (35), who undertook the trafficking ring and was residing in Hyderabad illegally from about a decade along with her husband Anjaneyulu of Miryalaguda. The police also seized a voter ID card that was made on a fictitious name and other fraudulent documents from their possession. A case has been registered against them under sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, at the Uppal police station.

According to police, the accused, Moyna Aktar, was born in Barpara Village of Narayan Gunja District in Bangladesh. She came to India 14 years ago in a bus from Bangladesh to Barbazar, Kolkata, to work. From there she ended up at the Howrah station, and then to Secunderabad by train, after which she illegally stayed in a beauty parlor åt Kothapet for three years without any permit visa.

Moyna also resided for sometime in Vanasthalipuram where she met the other accused Anjaneyulu, who was a resident of Miryalguda. She had a love marriage and began residing in Boduppal. In the year 2017, her husband Anjaneyulu managed to get her Indian election photo identity card under the false name of Munni Shen. Due to a financial crisis, Moyna decided to earn money by bringing women from Bangladesh and began using them for prostitution.

Police officials said that in 2015, the accused Moyna along with one Nazrul Islam Babulu brought girls from Bangladesh into India without any documents for the unlawful prostitution ring. She was arrested along with the women from Bangladesh by the Vanasthalipuram police and all of them have been sent to prison.

The brothel was also run by another Bangaldeshi woman named Shaila Shaik, Ismathora Khatoon (from Kolkatta), Ruby Malakar and one Indira. Presently Shaila Shaik and Ismathora Khatoon are in the custody of Prajwala Home (for women), while Ruby Malakar is in a womens’ shelter at Kukatpally, while Indira is at her residence in Khairthabad.