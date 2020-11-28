Bangladesh’s COVID tally reaches 460,619

Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 1,908 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths on Saturday, bringing its tally to 460,619 with 6,580 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed that 14,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the nation rose to 375,885 with 2,209 new recoveries on Saturday, as per the DGHS.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 1.43 per cent and recovery rate at 81.60 per cent, the official data showed.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

