Bangle making has harmful effect on children’s health

Hyderabad: Balapur police of Rachakonda Commissionerate recently rescued 20 children from a bangle manufacturing unit. Most of the child labours were brought from Bihar. A Venkateshwarulu, Coordinator of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an NGO which is part of rescue operation, said when asked about why they drag children into bangle making unit, one of the accused said that the little fingers of children are best suited to embed shiny stones on the bangles and to mould intricate bangles. Though the industry is run on the strength of these little hands, they are under paid.

Recently in another incident, police in Balapur police station limits, had rescued nearly 10 children from Kottapet Village.

Bangle making has negative impact on children’s health as they sat crouched for hours by a burner, inhaling toxic fumes.