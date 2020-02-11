menu
Bangles were waved at Delhi police as Jamia march is foiled

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: February 11, 2020, 4:46 pm IST
New Delhi: During the march to parliament announced by students of Jamia  Millia  Islamia on Monday, the women claimed that Delhi Police did not allow them to continue the march because of the BJP-led government.

An interesting scene also appeared at the protest as women raised their bangles and pointed it to the Delhi police. They suggested the Delhi Police wear the bangles for not allowing the protesters to march ahead.  

“They are acting like they have bangles on their hands, so it’s better they wear our bangles,” Manjuri, a resident of Batla House, said as she waived the bangles she was wearing.

The incident did not last for more than a minute as the protesters were pushed back.  The Anti-CAA march began amid high security deployment.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Intern Anhaar Majid

