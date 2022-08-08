Banish those who threaten peace with communal violence, says KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday said that the nation has the power to banish ‘black sheep’ who threaten the peace of the country with communal violence.

“Many are trying to tear apart the peace in our country with cheap, cunning tactics. I request you all to collectively condemn such actions,” said KCR at the launch of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) at HICC in Hyderabad.

In his speech, chief minister KCR said that the country is enjoying the freedom that was only possible because of many sacrifices.

“After attaining freedom in 1947, and the subsequent additions of Pondicherry, Goa and Sikkim until 1975, a lot of hard work, intelligence and dedication of many have allowed us to enjoy our country as we know it today,” he said.

The country still has many problems, he said. “Protests and fights are normal. Even before the freedom struggle, there were revolts in Telangana, followed by the Naxal movement. Today, many communities are still fighting for their needs. The Dalit society and other minorities are complaining about their struggles.”

“There will always be struggle, and discomfort until poverty is not eradicated. Only when poverty is mitigated will the country be peaceful,” he added.

He said that public servants should keep aside differences and bigotry, keep an open mind and work solely for the progress of the nation and the welfare of the people.

KCR remarked that it is unfortunate that Mahatma Gandhi is being disrespected today. “People resign their lives to Gandhian principles. I personally grew up learning about Gandhi and respecting his ideals. I request you to not tolerate any insult to our Mahatma,” he said.