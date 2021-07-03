Bank holidays in July: Here’s list released by RBI

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of July. The banks across the country will remain closed for up to 15 days.

The holidays include six weekly offs. Rest nine holidays have been listed under the category of the religious, festival, and state-wise holidays.

Banks across the country will not remain closed on all nine days as they are state-specific holidays.

Although, banks will remain shut on holidays, online banking operations will be available for the customers.

List of bank holidays in July

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of July.

July 4: Weekly off (Sunday)

July 10: Second Saturday

July 11: Weekly off (Sunday)

July 12: Kang/Ratha Yatra

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti

July 14: Drukpa Tshechi

July 16: Harela

July 17: U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja

July 18: Weekly off (Sunday)

July 19: Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu

July 20: Eid Ul Adha

July 21: Eid Ul Adha

July 24: Fourth Saturday

July 25: Weekly off (Sunday)

July 31: Ker Puja

It may be noted that majority of banks will remain closed on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The Reserve Bank of India declares holidays under three categories, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.