Bank of Baroda withdraws charges on deposits and withdrawals (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 3 : Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the charges with regard to the number of free cash deposits and withdrawals per month.

Bank of Baroda had made certain changes with effect from November 1, 2020, with regard to the number of free cash deposits and withdrawals per month.

The number of free cash deposits and withdrawals have been reduced from 5 each per month to 3 each per month, with no change in the charges for transactions in excess of these free transactions.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that Bank of Baroda has since informed that in the light of the current Covid related situation, it has decided to withdraw the changes. Further, no other PSB has increased such charges recently.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the charges have not been increased with respect to regular savings accounts, current accounts, cash credit accounts and overdraft accounts.

Although, as per RBI guidelines, all banks, including PSBs, are permitted to levy charges for their services in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner, based upon the costs involved.

Other PSBs have also intimated that they do not propose to raise bank charges in the near future in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.

There have been several media reports alluding to steep increase in service charges by certain public sector banks (PSBs). In this context, the Finance Ministry said no service charge is applicable on the 60.04 crore BSBD accounts, including 41.13 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened by the poor and unbanked segments of the society for the free services prescribed by the RBI.

