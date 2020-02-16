Bank to remain closed for five days in March

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bank employees of all the Public Sector Banks have given another threat after the strike on 31st January and 1st February that the next strike will be in the month of March.

The bank employees have declared that all the banks and ATMs will remain closed for five days in the 2nd week of March.

Bank employees federation of India and All India Bank Employees’ Association have declared three days strike from 11th March to 13th March. In this manner, on account of second Saturday being holiday, including Sunday, all the banks throughout the country will be on strike for five days.