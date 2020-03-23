Bank timings changed amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Bank timings of ICICI, HDFC and other large private banks have been changed amid coronavirus outbreak. The branches of these banks will remain open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from today.

Only essential services

Apart from timings, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) confirmed that banks will provide only essential services such as cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions.

“With the impact of coronavirus being felt across the country, the aim of IBA and its member banks is to ensure that you are still provided with uninterrupted banking services. So be rest assured that we are doing our best and extending all the support you need,” IBA said in a statement.

Coronavirus cases in India, worldwide

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 396 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

Globally, more than 14,000 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December.

Italy has recorded 5,476 deaths out of 59,138 cases, with more than 7,000 recoveries.

China has 81,054 cases, including 3,261 fatalities and 72,244 people recovered.

