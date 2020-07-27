Banksy donates migrant crisis paintings to charity

Titled Mediterranean Sea View 2017, the works are estimated to sell for between 800,000 pounds and 1.2 million pounds, the Metro newspaper reported on Sunday.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 27th July 2020 3:35 pm IST

London: Banksy, the acclaimed anonymous British street artist, has donated migrant crisis paintings showing life-jackets abandoned on a Mediterranean beach to charity.

Titled Mediterranean Sea View 2017, the works are estimated to sell for between 800,000 pounds and 1.2 million pounds, the Metro newspaper reported on Sunday.

The elusive artist took 19th century-style Romantic seascapes and added the abandoned life-jackets and buoys about the deaths of migrants travelling to the European Union during the 2010s.

The triptych of framed oil paintings was created for Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, where they have hung since its opening in 2017.

The hotel, which overlooks the West Bank wall dividing Bethlehem, deems itself as having “the worst view of any hotel in the world” and is filled with original Banksy artwork.

The piece will feature in Sotheby’s Rembrandt to Richter cross-category evening sale on July 28.

Proceeds will be used to help build a new acute stroke unit and purchase children’s rehabilitation equipment for Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close