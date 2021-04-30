Banswada residents declare voluntary lockdown after 2 pm

Hyderabad: The residents of the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s constituency Banswada decided to impose voluntary lockdown as a preventive measure to save the people from Covid-19.

In view of the ever-increasing cases of COVID-19 and fatalities, the local residents and traders have decided to go for a voluntary lockdown till May 15.

In this connection, a meeting of the eminent residents and traders of the town was held wherein grave concern was expressed over the surge in COVID-19 cases. A resolution has been adopted to take all necessary steps to save Banswada town from COVID-19.

The Municipal Chairman Gangadhar said that in keeping with the voluntary lockdown, the shops shall be opened between 5 am to 2 pm. The Tiffin centers shall only have parcel service. The traders have started implementing the lockdown from April 26.

The decision for voluntary lockdown was taken unanimously by all political parties under the slogan “Save Banswada”.

Similarly, the traders in Medak town have declared voluntary lockdown till May 4 whereby all the shops are closing by 2 pm.

The traders in Kodur Suryapet have also decided to conduct their business between 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the traders of Haliya Municipality in Nagarjunasagar have decided to close their businesses by 5 pm to fight COVID-19 pandemic. Their lockdown shall continue till May 9.