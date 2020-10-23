Banter over Biryani: SRH hilariously troll RR after IPL win

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday defeated Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets keeping the IPL 2020 play-off hopes alive for David Warners men. The crucial victory pushed SRH to the fifth spot with 8 points while the RR facing their 7th defeat in 11 contests are now at #7 position on the points table.

However, the off-field battle continued well between SRH and RR after the final ball was bowled in Dubai.

After the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals involved in a hilarious banter on social media.

RR order biryani to celebrate win

Following their victory against Sunsrisers Hyderabad on October 11, Rajasthan Royals took to their Twitter handles and placed an “order” of Biryani on Twitter to celebrate the win and commemorate the World Biryani Day. Check out their tweet below:

Hey @Zomato, we’d like to place an order for one LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani.



Location: One & Only Royal Mirage 📍#WorldBiryaniDay — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 11, 2020

Cancel Biryani: SRH troll RR

Their order, however, was cancelled on Thursday by Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner’s camp defeated the “Halla Bol” contingent by 8 wickets.

After Thursday’s win, the SRH kept the post in mind and came with a reply to poke fun at the Royals: “Cancel the biryani order our friends can’t handle the level of spice. P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine.”

Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice 🙂



P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine.#RRvSRH #KeepRising #OrangeArmy #Dream11IPL https://t.co/CLvZ1VhJkN — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

With this win, SRH has moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points while Rajasthan Royals has gone down to the seventh place with eight points.

SunRisers Hyderabad 156/2 (Manish Pandey 83*, Vijay Shankar 52*, Jofra Archer 2-21) defeat Rajasthan Royals 154/6 (Sanju Samson 36, Ben Stokes 30, Jason Holder 3-33) by eight wickets.