Banu Prasad Rao appointed as Govt Chief Whip in Telangana Legislative Council

Karimnagar: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government on Saturday appointed MLC Thaniparthi Bhanu Prasad Rao as the government chief whip in the Telangana Legislative Council.

Rao, a member of the Legislative Council for the fourth time is a resident of Karimnagar, an official release said.

He was the Chairman, the House Committee on Rajiv Rahadari APLC and also a member of the Committee on Public Accounts, Minorities Welfare.

Graduated in Architecture, Rao is a senior leader of the ruling Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the release said.