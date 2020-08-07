Barack Obama could be pioneer of the dad-shoe trend

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 7th August 2020 11:22 am IST
Obama calls for end to voter suppression

Washington D.C. [USA]: Former American President Barack Obama seems to have started the dad-shoe trend with his off-duty looks.


According to Footwear News, in several images of Obama’s off-duty look, he is seen wearing loose-fit, straight bottom denim and New Balance sneakers are cemented in the perception of the public.

A picture of the former President from a 2010-bike ride attributed by Footwear News talks about Obama wearing an ill-fitting helmet with ill-fitting stonewashed jeans. The look was completed with a properly tucked-in polo shirt and the ‘dad’ sneakers.

"I've been unfairly maligned about my jeans. The truth is, generally, I look very sharp in jeans,"

Obama as saying back in 2014.

“There was one episode like four years ago in which I was wearing some loose jeans mainly because I was out on the pitcher’s mound and I didn’t want to feel confined while I was pitching and I think I’ve paid my penance for that.

I got whacked pretty good. Since that time, my jeans fit very well,” added Obama.

The ‘dad’ shoes have been in the trend for a long time which has resurged last month at the Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Source: ANI
Subscribe us on

Get the news updates on

